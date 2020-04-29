Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 193.
There were no new reported deaths from the virus. Sixteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.
Medical officials said there are 89 active cases in the county, which is three more than Tuesday’s total. There have been 3,516 tests performed.
Two new patients have recovered from COVID-19; Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered is 88. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were eight patients hospitalized Wednesday, which is one more than Tuesday’s total. No patients were discharged from the hospital. Clusters account for 47.2 percent of all cases. Community spread accounts for 42 percent. Travel accounts for 10.9 percent.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Thursday at 4:30 p.m. with local medical officials. The press conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.