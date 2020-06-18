Brazos County health officials reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 1,095.
This is the second-highest single-day total of new cases in Brazos County since the beginning of the pandemic, one day after the previous highest single-day total of 145 on Wednesday.
Of the total cases, 563 are considered active, 56 more than Wednesday’s total; 507 people have recovered, which is 14 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is the same total as Wednesday and ties the most hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Three people were discharged from the hospital Thursday.
Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority, said Wednesday Brazos County’s intensive care capacity is at nearly 70%.
“These are numbers for concern,” Sullivan said.
Health officials said Thursday that 12,186 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 84 more than Wednesday’s total.
To date, 25 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Saturday.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(1) comment
No masks and no social distancing throughout B/CS: this is what one can expect to happen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.