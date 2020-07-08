Brazos County health officials reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county now has 2,704 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,327 are considered active, six more than Tuesday’s total; 1,343 people have recovered, which is 72 more than Tuesday’s total.
Health officials said Wednesday that 22,440 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 107 more than Tuesday’s total.
There were 28 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is five more than Tuesday’s total. One person was discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 67%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 69%.
To date, 34 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Sunday.
The health district will no longer hold a weekly news conference to provide updates on COVID-19, but will post a weekly video message on the health district’s Facebook page with updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.