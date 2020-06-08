Brazos County health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 634.
Of the total cases, 414 are considered active, eight more than Sunday’s total; 198 people have recovered, which is the same total since last Wednesday.
There were 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is two more than Sunday’s total. One person was discharged from the hospital.
Health officials said Monday that 9,214 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 349 more than Sunday's total.
To date, 22 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.