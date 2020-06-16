A construction site on the Texas A&M campus was shut down this month after an outbreak of COVID-19 among the workers, an executive for the general contractor confirmed Tuesday.
Hoar Construction, the general contractor for the project at Dunn Hall, closed the site from June 4 to June 9 to test workers and disinfect the job site.
Of the 153 workers at the site, including some subcontractor employees, 55 tested positive, said Randall Curtis, the chief operating officer for Hoar Construction. Workers who tested positive will be quarantined for 14 days. Those that tested negative were allowed to return to work and are being monitored.
Curtis said the site's first positive test came June 1, with two more in the next two days. "At that time, we decided to suspend work on the project temporarily," he said.
Eight tests are pending, and 90 workers tested negative, he said.
Six of the workers who tested positive had symptoms, Curtis said, and one was hospitalized but has since been released.
Curtis said the company has implemented protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has a nurse stationed at the entrance to the site to screen workers as they arrive.
"We are concerned for the health and safety of the workers on our job sites and we're doing all we can to maintain a healthy work environment and keep everyone safe," he said.
Hoar Construction, an Alabama-based company with offices in Houston and Austin, was contracted to replace the HVAC unit in the campus dormitory. Work on the $1 million project began in December and was expected to be completed this summer, according to a university website.
