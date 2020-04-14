Local elementary and middle school students can get free online tutoring from Texas A&M University engineering students to help with homework, reading assignments or general learning.
The A&M chapter of the Society of Petroleum Engineers has 150 volunteer tutors ready to provide 30- to 60-minute sessions weekly for students who sign up. Registration is available via the Texas A&M SPE website at spe.tamu.edu. After signing up, a volunteer tutor will be paired up with the student.
The tutoring will be done through Google Hangouts, a videoconferencing tool that is free to download and is compatible with Apple and Android operating systems.
Many of the volunteers are bilingual and will be able to help students whose first language isn’t English.
The program was developed by volunteers, led by Russell Pinheiro, a chemical engineering sophomore and director of SPE’s University Affairs Committee, to assist with online learning across the College Station and Bryan school districts due to the COVID-19 school closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.