Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said Wednesday that racism won't be tolerated at Texas A&M.
In a statement, Sharp said he has been reading about the experiences of students and their families with racism in the community.
"It is heartbreaking -- and unacceptable," said Sharp, pledging his support for a task force on race relations and a commission on statues announced Wednesday by university President Michael K. Young.
"Racist behavior should never be tolerated. The law may not allow us to expel students who use 'free speech' as an excuse to spew hatred and racism, but we do not have to let racist conduct and actions go unchallenged," he said.
Sharp, who has publicly supported keeping the statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross in the university's Academic Plaza, said his position on the statue hasn't changed, but "we Aggies must stand united against racism and love one another."
"Racists are not welcome at Texas A&M. If we have to challenge them and call them out publicly, we will. We are Aggies – brothers and sisters – and we ask anyone who cannot abide by our Core Values to stay away," Sharp said in the statement.
