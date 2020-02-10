Historical information and art that observes and honors the life of Washington County’s first black state senator is on display in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center through the end of this month.
Matthew Gaines, who was born into slavery in 1840, was instrumental in the 12th Texas Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 276, the bill that created the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas under the Land Grant College Act of 1862, also known as the Morrill Act.
The MSC Visual Arts Committee collaborated with the Matthew Gaines Initiative in putting together the exhibit, titled Everybody Gaines. A press release describes the exhibit as “an exhibition of creative work along with historical information that honors the life, legacy and likeness of Matthew Gaines.”
The exhibit looks into Gaines’ early life and political career. It opened Jan. 15.
The release states that “[Gaines] also advocated for prison reform, protection of the rights of black voters at polling places, and immigration. Gaines was an early supporter for issues that were not solved until after his death. His legacy as an outspoken leader and advocate is remembered to this day.”
Erica Pauls, a junior political science student at A&M who is president of the Matthew Gaines Initiative, said in a recent interview that those who attend the exhibit will also be able to view art from students and professors as well as engage with a timeline of black history at Texas A&M. The Matthew Gaines Initiative has worked in recent years to get a statue of Gaines on the A&M campus.
“When people think of the founding of this country in general, and about the founding of Texas A&M, they may not think of someone who looks like me or like others celebrated during Black History Month — and that’s exactly what we’re trying to pinpoint — that no matter your race, gender, ethnicity or how you look, you can make a lasting impact at Texas A&M University,” Pauls said.
The Reynolds Gallery, on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is also accessible from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 29.
Admission is free. To learn more, visit vac.tamu.edu.
