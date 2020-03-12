The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the Texas A&M campus in College Station will close beginning Saturday morning, due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press release from the museum, the National Archives and Records Administration has directed all presidential museums and research rooms nationwide to close to the public beginning Saturday until further notice. The Bush family gravesite and the museum grounds will continue to be open to the public.
“All public events nationwide are canceled until further notice, including in-person public programs, tours, school group visits, public meetings, external conferences, and facility rentals,” the release states. “Where possible, we will conduct public events and outreach activities online. The National Archives and Records Administration is working with public health officials and our counterpart agencies to monitor and respond to the evolving conditions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.