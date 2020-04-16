Pandemic experts Gerald Parker and Christine Blackburn will be the focus of a television show that airs tonight on KAMU-TV.
Parker and Blackburn are the lead researchers of the Texas A&M Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M.
The special is part of a series that offers insights into the COVID-19 pandemic from Texas A&M University and A&M System experts. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
Blackburn and Parker warned in a 2018 article published on an academic website that the U.S. was not ready for a pandemic.
“This interconnectedness of the global economy,” the article said, “and the expansiveness of the medical supply chains means that a disruption anywhere along the line could spell disaster worldwide.”
The article pointed to vulnerabilities in global supply chains — and warned of a possible shortage of N95 masks if an epidemic hit a certain spot in Asia.
“We really need to greatly expand our testing capabilities,” Parker says on tonight's show. “That’s going to be key to us being able to lift the social distancing measures and help us return to normalcy.”
