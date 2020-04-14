Lt. Cmdr. Dennis “Lee” Hassman has died, Texas A&M Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez announced Monday. Hassman, a 1988 A&M graduate, had served as cadet training officer for the A&M Corps of Cadets after retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2008.
“He was well-respected and well-liked by all who got the opportunity to work with him and know him,” Ramirez said in a statement posted on Facebook and on the Corps of Cadets website. “Lieutenant Commander Hassman’s loss will be deeply felt by all of us who knew him so well. He was a valued team member in the Office of the Commandant, and he will be missed.”
In his 20-year career as a naval flight officer, Hassman served as a remote control mission commander, airborne mission commander and anti-terrorism force protection officer, Ramirez wrote. Hassman earned his MBA from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2005.
“Lee Hassman was a great American and a great Aggie,” Ramirez wrote. “He served our country, he served his university and he served the Corps of Cadets. On behalf of the Corps of Cadets and the Office of the Commandant, I offer our sincere condolences to Lee Hassman’s wife, Marianne, and his entire family. God bless them all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.