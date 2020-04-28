Last week in upstate New York, two pet cats tested positive for coronavirus — the first confirmed cases of the virus in pets in the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the cases in a release that states the cats live in separate areas of New York state.
“Both had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery,” the news release said. “[COVID-19] infections have been reported in very few animals worldwide, mostly in those that had close contact with a person with COVID-19.”
Bruce Akey, director of the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, shed more light on the cases and shared advice to pet owners who may be concerned in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we know so far — both from a little bit of experimental work and the case reports that have come out — is that some domestic animals — and cats seem to be one of those — apparently can pick up the virus from the human,” Akey said.
“The interesting part about these two cases is that one was out of a household with no known COVID-19 infections in the household,” Akey said, noting that nobody in the household had been tested due to a lack of showing symptoms. The other cat was in a home with a person who had tested positive for the virus.
Both cats tested presumptive positive for the virus at a private veterinary lab, which then reported the results to state and federal officials.
“It seems like when they do find the virus [in animals], it’s a very low level of virus, which tends to indicate that the virus may be getting into the animal and it may be replicating in the animal, but it’s not very successful in doing that,” Akey said. “That’s the indicator so far.”
At this point, Akey said, neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the American Veterinary Medical Association are recommending routine coronavirus testing of domestic animals.
In Texas, Akey said, those inquiring about testing an animal would be referred to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The USDA press release indicates that while public health officials still are learning about SARS-CoV-2, the virus strain that causes COVID-19, there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States.
“Therefore, there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare,” the release reads. “Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals, including pets, could be affected.”
Asked for Akey’s suggestions for pet owners on navigating pandemic-related concerns, Akey urged calm and measured responses.
“Number one is to call their veterinarian about their particular animal’s symptoms and situation,” Akey said. “There are ways to quarantine a cat just as there are ways to quarantine humans. We would strongly discourage folks from taking any sort of drastic actions regarding their cats or any other animals just because they’re worried they might have had this virus.”
For more information on animals and COVID-19, go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html.
