Teams of faculty and students can compete for up to $20,000 in grants for research about the COVID-19 pandemic through the Texas A&M University School of Innovation’s Innovation[X] Program.
The fall semester will be the beginning of the program’s second year, according to Texas A&M Today. It provides grants to interdisciplinary research teams that address real-world problems. Teams must be made up of interdisciplinary faculty members with a multidisciplinary team of up to 20 graduate or undergraduate students. Bob Shandley, associate dean of the School of Innovation, told Texas A&M Today that the makeup of the teams allows for better solutions.
The school is still considering how many proposals will be funded, with up to $20,000 for the upcoming academic year.
“Innovation[X]’s main goal is to get faculty and students, who may not normally work together, to come together to solve big problems,” Shandley said to Texas A&M Today. “A lot of the big problems of the world aren’t easily solved with just one kind of discipline. We get students and faculty with different disciplines and different points of view to come together and provide a broader array of possibilities to solve that problem.”
There are proposals that already were chosen to receive funding. Andy Morriss, dean of the School of Innovation and vice president of entrepreneurship and economic development, told Texas A&M Today that they still will receive grants.
“[A proposal] certainly can involve scientific research, but it doesn’t need to,” Morriss said. “There’s a whole lot of problems we are going to have to address as we go forward and it’s just as important to be thinking about social impacts of the virus as it is the scientific impacts. Science can definitely play a role in these projects, but we want to think about how this is affecting our community and how we can remedy some of the problems.”
Innovation[X] team leader Leslie Ruyle told Texas A&M Today that studying at the level required in the program leads to “really good results.” Ruyle is an associate research scientist at the Bush School of Government and Public Service and assistant director of the Scowcroft Institute for International Affairs. Her work centers around conservation and entrepreneurship. She has experience working in the Congo near an Ebola virus outbreak.
“When you start studying it and getting a bit more critical and digging deeper, you really think about it in a different way, though,” Ruyle said. “Students who have worked on my team are viewing COVID-19 very differently than if they hadn’t been in the program.”
Online proposals are due Friday. For more information, visit innovation.tamu.edu/innovation-x-program.
