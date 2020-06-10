Texas A&M University employees covered the on-campus statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross with a tarp this morning after discovering it had been vandalized with graffiti overnight.
The word "racist" and the acronyms BLM and ACAB had been painted in red at the base of the statue in the university's Academic Plaza. There was also red paint on the face and body of the statue along with a rainbow-colored wig.
Last week, petitions began circulating arguing for and against the removal of the statue, the oldest on campus. Several Confederate monuments have been taken down around the country following racial tensions sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Ross was a Confederate general who served as governor of Texas prior to becoming Texas A&M's president, where he served from 1891 until his death in 1898. He is credited with saving the struggling university in its early years, boosting enrollment and securing additional funding to improve infrastructure. The statue was dedicated in 1918.
Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young issued a statement Wednesday morning regarding the incident: “We became aware of the incident this morning and have immediately begun to engage experts to assess damage to the statue. We ask our Aggie community for peaceful discourse.”
In August 2017, Young issued a statement about the statue after the University of Texas removed Confederate statues from its campus: "Lawrence Sullivan 'Sul' Ross is honored on our campus as a former president of the school. Without Sul Ross, neither Texas A&M University nor Prairie View A&M University would likely exist today. He saved our school and Prairie View through his consistent advocacy in the face of those who persistently wanted to close us down."
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp also issued a statement at the time, saying, "Anyone who knows the true history of Lawrence Sullivan Ross would never ask his statue to be removed," Sharp said.
The statue was also vandalized with graffiti in 2018.
I have been quiet up till now but I am really upset. Why do people think we need to rewrite or totally erase history? Yes, slavery was horrible. Yes, slavery was wrong. And no, my ancestors weren't a part of the problem. They didn't get to the US until 1879. In fact, they were poor tenant farmers and had to assimilate despite the abuse they got. BUT why do people feel the need to blame statues for what happened over a century ago? Why don't we use these statues for educational purposes? Besides, it it weren't for Sully, there WOULDN'T be a Texas A&M. It was on the verge of being closed until he was brought in as president. In fact, during his tenure, A&M's facilities were expanded. So let's focus on the positive aspects of Sully's life and have meaningful discussions about race relations. To me, defacing Sully's statue is a sign of bigotry and hate.
To learn more about Sully check out the following link
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fqgYfASipdBajWgsCBYpk5Ats-qB7vm1/view?usp=sharing
