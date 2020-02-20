The Texas A&M University System is building a half-billion dollar complex in the Texas Medical Center in Houston for the Engineering Medicine program and student housing.
The development project is the largest in the Texas Medical Center, and includes three buildings, two of which will be constructed through public-private partnerships, according to a system press release. Medistar Corp. is the developer for the public-private partnerships, according to the release.
The complex will cost about $546 million, which includes $145 million for the purchase and renovation of an 18-story building that was already on the land and $401 million in private sector money to construct two new buildings. The complex will be on the 5.5-acre plot of land at 1020 Holcombe Blvd., which the system purchased in 2017.
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said in a press release that the expansion will provide space and facilities for students and professionals who work nearby.
“Texas A&M’s rise in prominence — especially within the health care arena — is reflected with the aggressive expansion of properties near the Texas Medical Center,” Sharp said in the release. “The Houston medical scene is about to see the benefits of Aggie ingenuity and our dedication to service.”
The 18-story building that’s being renovated is for students in the EnMed program, which Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications Laylan Copelin said has a first cohort of 25 students who started in the summer. Copelin said more students will be recruited each year.
Students in the two-degree program earn a master’s degree in engineering from Texas A&M and a medical doctor’s degree from the university’s Health Science Center, and must invent new devices or processes before graduation, according to the system press release. The renovation should be done this summer.
One of the public-private partnership projects is a 19-story building focused on student housing. The 365,000-square-foot building will have 572 units, 704 beds and a 1.2-million-square-foot parking garage with 3,444 spaces. A&M medical students and Prairie View A&M nursing students will have priority housing, but students from other institutions could fill remaining spots. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2022.
Another public-private partnership will be the Integrated Medical Plaza — a 30-story, 587,000-square-foot medical office building. It will have a 13-story parking garage, 72,000 square feet of retail space and 8,700 square feet of green space. It is scheduled to be done by June 2023.
M Katherine Banks, the vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories at the Texas A&M System, said in the press release that the new facilities and lab space will allow EnMed students to create the newest medical devices that will help people live longer and lead healthier, more comfortable lives.
“I expect to see transformative ideas generated by Texas A&M’s broadened presence in Houston,” said Banks, who is also the dean for Texas A&M University's College of Engineering.
