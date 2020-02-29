Texas A&M University has canceled spring break trips to Italy because of the threat of coronavirus.
In a message to the Texas A&M community posted on the university's website, Provost Carol Fierke said any students traveling to Italy or other countries considered to be a level 3 risk for coronavirus are required to self-quarantine and won't be allowed on campus until they are free of coronavirus symptoms for two weeks.
"The level 3 warning urges people to avoid nonessential travel if the destination is an affected area," Fierke said in the statement. "China and South Korea already were categorized as being at level 3, which put them on Texas A&M's suspend-all-travel list.
Texas A&M will arrange refunds for about 30 students and faculty members who planned to study abroad in Italy over spring break, Fierke said.
The university is not canceling any other Education Abroad programs underway or planned for spring break, she said.
"Texas A&M strongly recommends that everyone reconsider even personal travel to any country with a level 3 advisory based on the novel coronavirus," the message said.
Anyone with questions related to the Education Abroad program can email abroad@tamu.edu.
