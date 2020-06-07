Texas A&M University will not have classes Monday in recognition of the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston.
According to an announcement by Carol Fierke, provost and executive vice president, special eight-week classes for new students that were scheduled to begin Monday will now start Tuesday. As all classes are online in the summer, faculty may record and make available lectures that would’ve been presented during a regularly scheduled class. Any exam or other activity scheduled for today will be postponed and rescheduled, the message states.
Texas A&M Athletics said its facilities, including weight rooms and practice fields, will also be closed Monday.
According to a memo by Jeff Risinger, vice president of the division of human resources and organizational effectiveness, the Texas A&M University System has authorized a full-day release for all nonessential personal Monday to allow participation in Floyd’s memorial service, which will be available via livestream.
“We join with the nation in this day of mourning and send heartfelt condolences to the Floyd family,” Risinger’s message states.
