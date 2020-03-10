Texas A&M University officials announced Tuesday that they are delaying the return of classes after this week’s spring break. Classes were set to resume Monday, but students will now not need to return to campus until March 18, according to an update posted on the university's website.
The delay will "allow for planning and logistics to ensure the provision of all university services in the most efficient, effective and safest way" in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, the announcement said.
“Texas A&M is not requiring that all courses move to an online format at this time," a post on the university's website says.
Professors will be able to decide if it's appropriate to take classes online, officials said.
Dining, transportation, health, counseling and other services will be available on a normal schedule Monday and Tuesday, according to the update.
