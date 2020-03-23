Texas A&M University is encouraging students who remain on campus to consider returning to their family homes in anticipation of a shelter-in-place order.
In an email sent to students Monday afternoon, the university said those in need of housing may remain in on-campus housing but should be prepared to shelter in place if an order is issues for the College Station or Galveston campuses.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press conference Sunday that he would leave shelter-in-place decisions up to local jurisdictions. Dallas and McLennan counties have already announced orders that prohibits residents to leave their homes except for essential functions. Other counties are expected to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.