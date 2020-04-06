Faculty members at Texas A&M University's law school in Fort Worth are hosting a series of webinars to help people understand the effects of the CARES Act, the federal government's coronavirus relief package.
The webinars, which begin today, are free and include information for individuals, small businesses and health care workers. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The CARES Act includes more than $2 trillion in emergency relief funding intended to stabilize the economy and help workers and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-part series will begin Monday with individual incentives; Tuesday's webinar will focus on small business incentives; and health care implications will be covered on April 13.
All of the presentations will begin at noon and last one hour.
