Over the course of 48 hours, students at Texas A&M and 30 other universities began the process of working to solve some of the most challenging problems facing the planet during the third annual Invent for the Planet.
More than 60 Texas A&M students in 10 teams presented their concepts in the Zachry Engineering Education Complex on Sunday. The teams included freshmen through graduate students in various majors.
“If you had a chance to see them at the start with them just discussing and brainstorming, to see where they are in just 48 hours, you can really see the growth and development and the increase in confidence that the students project,” said Roland Block, a judge for the event and associate director of engineering career services.
The team that finished first out of the 10 Texas A&M teams and will submit a 10-minute presentation for a chance to compete in the international finals later this spring.
In addition to Texas A&M, universities in Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Uganda, Europe and elsewhere in North and South America took part in local competitions.
“This is just sort of the first piece of the puzzle where different teams from around the world are trying to solve the same puzzles,” Block said.
Director of Engineering Entrepreneurship Rodney Boehm said during the competition, “As we like to say, for one weekend, there are no borders. For one weekend, there are no barriers. And for one weekend, there are only students solving problems around the world. So for one weekend, the sun will never set on innovation.”
The students tackled problems such as microplastics in the oceans and water systems, safety of distracted pedestrians and drivers, increased wildfires and waste generated by airlines, which is the problem the winning team tackled.
“The ideas that come out of this have legitimate commercial aspects,” Block said. The engineering incubator in Zachry allows the teams, no matter if they finished in the top three or not, to continue exploring their ideas.
The winning idea was an app that allows airline customers on international flights to select their meal and accessories — blankets, pillows and headphones — ahead of time, eliminating excess product that must be stored on the plane and then wasted once the flight lands. Originally, the idea was dismissed in the brainstorming process, but they came back to it Saturday just before lunch.
“Even if we had the idea late, we had the same objective,” group member Claire Gregorie said. “It has to be something that is innovative and that we can sell it and it’s ... a win-win.”
Team member Noble Gutierrez said it is an honor to represent Texas A&M in the next step.
Since the first Invent for the Planet in 2018, Boehm said, the teams keep raising the bar, and he called this year’s competition the most impressive of the three Invent for the Planet events and 36 Aggies Invent contests.
“It makes me not worried about the generation of the future,” he said about the ideas the students developed. “I mean, truly, these students that are engaged in these kinds of things and in the way that they are, are unbelievable. They’re committed. They’re passionate. They’re worried about the environment. They’re worried about how they can make a difference in the world. They want to change other people’s lives, and you get to see that across the globe. That’s what Invent for the Planet is all about because you get to see this across the globe.”
The first-place teams from around the world will now submit a 10-minute video presentation, and facilitators from each university will vote. The top five will be given a $4,000 travel stipend to travel to College Station for the international Invent for the Planet finals March 31 through April 2. Other first-place teams not selected as one of the top five are allowed to travel to Texas A&M, where they can set up a presentation to vie for the sixth spot as a “people’s choice” entry.
