A message posted late Wednesday advised Texas A&M students, faculty and staff who are in one of 26 countries in the Schengen area of Europe to return to the United States, prompted by concerns about the coronavirus.
According to the message from Texas A&M University Provost Carol A. Fierke, university-sponsored education-abroad trip participants in the Schengen area are being told to return to the U.S. Additionally, students, faculty and staff returning from spring break are advised to keep their current itineraries. Texas A&M is helping other students who need assistance to return, the message stated.
Any Texas A&M student, faculty or staff member in the region, whether on university-sponsored travel, third-party programs or personal travel, is asked to register on the university's travel reporting portal. Anyone returning must self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus, the message stated.
The Schengen area of Europe does not include the United Kingdom. According to the White House, the area is comprised of Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
During a speech Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced travel restrictions from the 26 countries to go into effect Friday. The restrictions do not apply to American citizens studying abroad, permanent U.S. residents and others, Fierke's message stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.