Texas A&M University has 64,961 students enrolled for the spring 2020 semester — a record for spring enrollment, according to Texas A&M Today. At the flagship campus in College Station, 59,837 students are enrolled for the spring semester, which is also a record.
The enrollment totals include students at the main campus in College Station, the branch campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar, the Health Science Center and other sites throughout the state.
Notable figures in the data released Wednesday include a 6% rise in students of Asian descent compared to last year — up to 5,269 students from the spring 2019 total of 4,973. There are 2,149 black students currently enrolled at A&M, a 2.3% drop compared to last year’s 2,200. They comprise 3.3% of the student population.
The numbers show 14,207 students, or 21.9% of the student body, identify as Hispanic or Latino of any race, up from 13,753 in spring 2019. International students make up 8.7% of the enrollment; 24.3% of students are first-generation college students.
Enrollment numbers show 53.1% of students are male and 46.9% are female. There are currently 6,792 masters students, 4,894 doctoral students and 2,489 professional students at Texas A&M.
Official enrollment is based on the number of students on the 20th class day.
Last fall, Texas A&M posted a record enrollment of 69,465 students, making it the largest university by student population in Texas and among the national leaders. In the spring of 2019, 64,882 students were enrolled.
Spring enrollment figures are traditionally lower than the fall semester due to December graduation, according to A&M.
Blinn College District communications director Richard Bray said Wednesday afternoon that Blinn’s spring enrollment figures will be released next week.
A comprehensive view of Texas A&M enrollment is available on the Texas A&M Data and Research Services website.
