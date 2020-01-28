Texas A&M has suspended all university-sponsored travel to China for due to the coronavirus threat, the university announced Tuesday in an email sent to the campus community.
The suspension comes after the U.S. Department of State raised a travel advisory to China to a Level 3, which advises people to “reconsider travel” to the country.
Travel to the Hubei province of China was increased to a Level 4. The new coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China, which is located in the Hubei province.
Texas A&M faculty, staff and graduate students are “urged to give serious evaluation before requesting travel to China,” the email release from Chief Risk, Ethics and Compliance Officer Kevin McGinnis reads.
Any university-related travel to China will be granted on a case-by-case basis for essential travel only.
“Travel to China is considered high risk and no precautions are available to protect against the identified increased risk,” the email states.
The email also states there is no transportation in or out of Wuhan and other cities in the Hubei province.
