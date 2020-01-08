Texas A&M University will begin selling beer and wine at select basketball games at Reed Arena, the university announced Wednesday.
The sale of alcohol will be available on Saturdays at men's basketball games beginning Jan. 18 and on Thursdays at women's basketball games beginning Jan. 19.
Beer and wine will be available at designated concession stands throughout the arena, and spectators at the games will be allowed to take the beverages to their seats.
Officials said in the announcement that the effort is part of a trial program in accordance with Southeastern Conference guidelines.
Beer and wine were sold for the first time at Kyle Field during the 2019 football season.
