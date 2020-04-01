Texas A&M University has canceled its in-person new student conferences this summer and will hold them virtually, due to COVID-19 concerns, the university announced Wednesday.
A&M said its virtual conferences will mimic the in-person one in many ways.
Some sessions will be recorded for incoming students and families to watch while other sessions will have virtual Q&A's. Incoming students will have a virtual meeting with an academic adviser on Day 2 of their new student conference.
A&M said it is planning the virtual orientation for 14,000 incoming students and 16,000 family members and guests.
A&M's new student conferences are scheduled to begin May 27 and run through July 16. One final orientation is slated for Aug. 18-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.