Texas A&M announced Tuesday everyone will be required to wear face coverings on campus beginning Monday.
The requirement was outlined in a letter from Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young to university faculty, staff, students and visitors.
The policy states masks will be required in indoor public areas, except where marked, and outdoor spaces where six feet or more of social distancing cannot be maintained. The policy applies to all individuals, whether they are in a group or alone.
In addition to public buildings and spaces on campus, the policy, according to the message, also applies to all non-private offices or residential spaces, which includes lobbies, restrooms, classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, residence hall common areas, conference rooms and break rooms.
In the letter, Young notes a recommendation for people to have three face coverings available to use throughout the week.
The policy, he states, is part of the university’s effort to return to on-campus instruction in the fall. Multiple committees, including one focused on face coverings, have been working to find solutions to make that return possible.
Any exceptions to the policy will be granted on a case-by-case basis.
Questions can be emailed to facecovering@tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.