Texas A&M University has canceled university-sponsored travel outside the United States between March 16 and May 1 as officials try to curtail coronavirus risks on the campus.
Exceptions to the travel ban must be approved by senior administrators, according to a statement posted on the university’s website Monday.
Students, faculty and staff currently outside the country may continue to follow precautions released by the university last week, officials said in the statement. Those requirements include self-isolation off-campus for 14 days upon returning from countries ranked as level 2 or level 3 risks by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Members of the campus community traveling through any country that’s been designated as a level 1, 2 or 3 risk for the new coronavirus are required to register with the university prior to leaving and immediately upon return.
The university said it would make decisions about international travel beyond May 1 in the weeks to come.
There have been no cases of coronavirus reported at the campus, officials said, and no students are presenting symptoms, officials said in the statement posted Monday.
Classes at Texas A&M are expected to resume March 16 following spring break. Faculty members are encouraged to assist the students in self-isolation following trips abroad to keep pace with the class.
In addition, university event planners were urged Monday to consider the participation of high-risk individuals in determining whether to cancel events.
