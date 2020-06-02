Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp issued a statement Monday about the death of George Floyd, posted on the System website.
We are mourning with George Floyd’s family, not only because he was one of our own, as a former student of Texas A&M University-Kingsville, but also because his death is truly a national tragedy.
It is important we all re-double our efforts to treat everyone, regardless of color, with respect and inclusion in every facet of American life, including our university system.
We at The Texas A&M University System are committed to this premise: We are all God’s children and deserving of the same respect and protections that should be afforded every American.
— Chancellor John Sharp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.