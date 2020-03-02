The Texas A&M University System issued new restrictions Monday on international travel for students, faculty and staff members and said it would create a team of medical experts to respond to the global coronavirus outbreak.
Chancellor John Sharp said in a letter to the presidents of the system's 11 universities and directors of its eight state agencies that the system had a responsibility "to promote the health and safety of students, faculty and staff."
Beginning immediately, the university system will discourage all foreign travel by students and employees while the situation surrounding the outbreak remains uncertain.
The system would also encourage all students, faculty and staff members to return from all countries labeled a Level 1 risk or higher by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as soon as practical.
Students, faculty and staff members would also be directed to report all personal travel to a Level 1 or higher risk country.
Anyone who has traveled from countries with risk levels of 2 or 3 would be required to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to school or work.
The announcement follows Texas A&M University's decision last week to cancel spring break study abroad trips to Italy, citing the coronavirus threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.