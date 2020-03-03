Four Texas A&M University experts hosted a public forum Monday evening at Rudder Forum on the A&M campus and shared analysis of the spreading coronavirus strain. The panelists urged the use of routine best-health practices and continued attention to information about the virus. They also stressed that residents should not panic as the local risk remains low.
Droegemeier is the director of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy where he leads coordination of science and technology initiatives across the federal government. Droegemeier chairs the National Science and Technology Council on behalf of Trump. On Sunday, he was one of three key administration officials added to the president’s Coronavirus Task Force. Droegemeier is also a professor at the University of Oklahoma.
In May, the NSTC formally established the Joint Committee on the Research Environment. JCORE has subcommittees that address security, integrity and research environments, including harassment and discrimination. Each subcommittee includes about two dozen leaders from areas of federal science, foreign affairs and security agencies.
Monday’s discussion with university officials was one in a series of visits Droegemeier is making across the country to discuss JCORE with academic institutions. Droegemeier said meeting with A&M President Michael K. Young, senior researchers, associate vice presidents of research and others allowed him to hear their concerns and input.
“These folks, they’re on the front lines of research every day,” Droegemeier said. “We want to make sure that any policies we develop, or information that we can provide to be helpful for them, are supportive of their mission of research and education.”
Droegemeier said one of the main points of discussion centered around “harmonizing across agencies.” He said there are approximately 26 agencies that fund research at universities, and the varying forms and practices they use can make the process more difficult. Efforts to make certain requirements and policies the same in multiple agencies can be helpful, Droegemeier said.
Disclosures were also brought up as a concern, Droegemeier said. Disclosures require researchers to say if they, for example, have affiliations that may be a conflict of interest. Since these are self-disclosures, Droegemeier said there are cases where people may not be giving all the necessary information. A&M and UT officials brainstormed ways those forms could be checked to ensure they are accurate.
“One of the other things I talked about was the fact that at the end of the day, whether it’s sexual harassment, whether it’s research security … it comes down to people behaving appropriately and living by the rules,” Droegemeier said.
Droegemeier said A&M and UT have been institutional leaders in the area of research security and have been proactive about finding ways to safeguard research results. He said he will continue meeting with university leaders across the country throughout the next few months, but said input from private companies, nonprofit funders, national academies and other places is also critical.
