Students from Texas A&M, the University of Texas and Stephen F. Austin State University will gather in College Station this weekend to discuss living with Type 1 diabetes.
The students will be meeting for the second annual College Diabetes Network Texas regional retreat.
“Diabetes has been a part of my life as long as I can remember, so it’s hard to separate myself from the disease. I don’t think that diabetes defines me, but it definitely has shaped me,” said Cameron Caldwell, president of the Texas A&M College Diabetes Network chapter.
Last year’s event was in Austin, and the registration-only retreat will bring about 25 students to the Texas A&M campus this year with breakout sessions, group discussions and an innovation fair.
The innovation fair will allow the students to learn more about medical supplies and resources companies have available or are developing for those living with Type 1 diabetes.
Rather than developing Type 1 diabetes, people are born with the chronic autoimmune disease, and many are diagnosed as children, teens and young adults.
Caldwell was diagnosed when he was 10 months old — younger than most.
“I actually don’t remember a life without diabetes, so it’s become ... not even become, it’s just always been a part of my life,” he said. “So, although I know that it’s different, I’ve always known that I’ve had to do things a little differently than people — I say normal people, but people who don’t have diabetes. It’s just kind of something that I’ve had to do.”
The purpose of the retreat is to create a network of people living with diabetes and provide information and resources to those who have recently been diagnosed, especially those who found out they had the disease just before or while in college.
“I check my continuous glucose monitor that reads my blood sugars probably upwards of five to six times an hour, just to make sure that my blood sugars are staying within range and they’re not trending upwards or downwards,” he said. “It’s a habit to always count my carbohydrates that I’m about to eat before a meal and give myself insulin. I haven’t thought about food without thinking about insulin for, you know, my entire life, so that’s something that comes along with it and probably just being overall health conscious in terms of knowing how I feel on a day-to-day basis.”
He said he understands it takes a healthy lifestyle for him to live a life to the fullest, and he wants to provide a space where students can share the tips, tricks, workout regimens and food choices that work for them.
“Everybody’s different, and when you come together with a large group of people who live with this disease, it’s great to be able to come out on the other side with a bunch of new ideas on how to further your health in that way,” Caldwell said.
In the past year, he said, he has met three people who were diagnosed in college. Each time, the student or their parents will reach out to the organization.
“We know what they’re going through, and they’ve always got somebody who has their back,” Caldwell said. “That is possibly the most important thing that our organization does is be there for support for the people who are newly diagnosed, just for basically anything they need.”
According to a press release, the College Diabetes Network works with students on more than 300 college campuses and has more than 5,000 student members.
“Helping young adults with diabetes to connect with one another is the lifeblood of this national organization,” College Diabetes Network CEO and founder Christina Roth said in the release. “It is incredibly rewarding to see student leaders within our network drive this at a local level. They are the next generations of professionals in the field, and the work they do within their local communities today will change countless students’ lives now and in the future.”
A member of the class of 2021 but scheduled to graduate in December with a degree in biochemistry and genetics, Caldwell said he plans to pursue a career in endocrinology and help treat people with diabetes. Noting Type 1 diabetes as one of the fastest-growing chronic diseases in the country, Caldwell encouraged the public to educate themselves.
“A prevalent idea in society is that people with diabetes did this to themselves, and in our case, living with Type 1 diabetes, that just isn’t the case,” he said. There is no known prevention for Type 1 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control. “… And not all people who live with Type 2 did that to themselves, either. That is another point of ignorance that is prevalent in society, too.”
