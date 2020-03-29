A group at West Texas A&M University developed stickers that can provide antiviral protection on doors and will soon be tested for their effectiveness against COVID-19.
West Texas A&M Engineering Dean Emily Hunt and graduate engineering students developed the adhesive-backed copper-alloy foil, called Copper Clean, which can protect door handles from viruses and bacteria. The new invention is readapted from biological warfare technology previously made at the university to protect soldiers from anthrax, according to a Texas A&M University System press release.
“The stickers are made with a copper-alloy that has been proven to kill 99.9 percent of harmful pathogens, like MSRA, Staph. auerus and E. coli, within two hours,” Hunt said in the release.
In an A&M System video, Hunt said when a bacteria, virus or fungus contacts a copper particle, the copper produces ions that break down the DNA of the microorganism so that it is mitigated and cannot reproduce.
Research published in the The New England Journal of Medicine found that SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, can be found on stainless steel and plastic surfaces for up to three days and on copper for four hours.
Hunt’s journey in studying antimicrobial materials began when she received a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Science Foundation in 2009 to research how to protect military personnel and civilians from biological weapons of mass destruction, the release states. The department used her ideas in military gas masks before Hunt switched to converting commercial and consumer products from military technology.
The Texas limited partnership Buffalo Technology Group was then developed, with stakeholders including the A&M System, West Texas A&M and Frontier Capital Group.
In 2016, applying the knowledge that copper is an antimicrobial material to protecting high-touch surface areas became a central focus for Hunt and her team.
Engineer for BTG Products Trent Kelly said that while he cannot make specific claims about COVID-19 yet since results have not yet been analyzed by the Environmental Protection Agency, which governs public health claims, he said BTG is working to test the patches as soon as possible.
“At a time when the whole world is more cognizant than they have ever been about the prevalence and danger of harmful microorganisms, my hope for these patches is that they are implemented in areas were large quantities of healthy, sick and immunocompromised individuals share high-touch surfaces,” Hunt said in the release.
Kelly said West Texas A&M purchased Copper Clean stickers and will put 100 pull handle patches across its campus. BTG Products will soon create more shapes for the product to be used on things like push plates, Kelly said, and West Texas A&M has shown interest in purchasing more at that time.
BTG is in touch with school districts and universities across the state about implementing the product on their campuses. Kelly said A&M system has shown an interest in putting Copper Clean in the A&M College Station flagship campus.
“Copper Clean patches don’t solve the problem of the virus transfer,” Hunt said in a System video, “but they do protect high-touch surfaces and people that we care about in this environment that we’re living in right now.”
