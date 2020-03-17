Texas A&M University's Aggie Muster committee has announced it will not hold an in-person ceremony on campus this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Aggie Muster is celebrated on April 21 every year, and A&M's on-campus Muster ceremony is held at Reed Arena.
In a tweet, A&M said the Muster committee is "exploring collaborative alternative options with [The Association of Former Students] and the University to ensure Aggies can experience this time-honored tradition together safely. More details will be released as they are finalized in the weeks ahead."
Campus Muster Ceremony Update: Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, and in line with TAMU and CDC recommendations, the Muster Committee has made the difficult decision to not hold this year’s Campus Muster Ceremony in person. https://t.co/A8SEVe4ekU pic.twitter.com/q1UuY6NPSr— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 17, 2020
