Muster
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M University's Aggie Muster committee has announced it will not hold an in-person ceremony on campus this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Aggie Muster is celebrated on April 21 every year, and A&M's on-campus Muster ceremony is held at Reed Arena.

In a tweet, A&M said the Muster committee is "exploring collaborative alternative options with [The Association of Former Students] and the University to ensure Aggies can experience this time-honored tradition together safely. More details will be released as they are finalized in the weeks ahead."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.