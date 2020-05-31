The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations, officials said last week, and is offering incentives for donors.
Throughout the month of June, donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
As hospitals resume surgeries, nonurgent and elective procedures, the demand for blood products increases. To prevent a shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donors are encouraged to make an appointment.
The Red Cross is adding precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff members, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving at scheduled blood drives and are required to wear a face covering or mask, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives include two in Bryan, on Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the American Red Cross-Brazos Valley Office, 4240 Boonville Road. In Navasota, the blood drive is June 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. inside First United Methodist Church, 616 Holland St.
To donate, a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individual donors must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.