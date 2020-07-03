Blinn College has delayed the start date of its Phase 2 reopening process from July 20 to Aug. 3 due to COVID-19 conditions in the college's service area and around the state, Blinn Chancellor Mary Hensley announced Thursday night.
Phase 2 of Blinn's reopening plan invites back more employees but will not exceed half of the full-time employees in any given area.
Phase 3 is still planned to begin on Aug. 17, but Hensley said this plan remains flexible. The fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 24.
In June, Blinn announced its Back With Blinn plan, which outlined the college's strategy to safely return students and employees to campus.
Phase 1 of the plan began June 15 with employees needed for essential functions related to resuming in-person work.
