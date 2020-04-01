The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center is asking for personal protective equipment (PPE) donations for medical personnel and first responders to stay safe while serving the Brazos Valley amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Brazos CEOC is accepting manufactured items including: face shields, nitrile gloves of any size, exam gloves of any size, impermeable coveralls without hoods of any size, eye goggles, disposable shoe covers/booties of any size, N95 masks, surgical/isolation gowns of any size, standard procedure surgical masks, pump hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes.
Only manufactured items are being accepted. The Brazos CEOC said it's not able to accept handmade masks or other supplies.
Donations of bulk items can be delivered Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the city of Bryan at 1111 Waco Street, Bryan, Texas 77803. The warehouse phone number is 979-209-5508.
Donations of small quantities can be delivered Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to BVCOG at 3991 E. 29th Street, Bryan, Texas 77802.
