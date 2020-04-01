You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, center, speaks during a press conference about novel coronavirus at the Brazos County Health Department building in Bryan on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Also pictured and demonstrating social distancing are Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, from left, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and American Sign Language interpreter Sherri Roberts.
Brazos County health officials confirmed 10 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 63. Health officials also confirmed a third death, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.
Brazos County has performed 743 tests for coronavirus.
Currently, eight patients are hospitalized, two more than Tuesday’s total. There were no new discharges from hospitals.
All 10 of Brazos County's new COVID-19 cases are community spread, now accounting for 39 cases. Travel accounts for 21 cases; three are unknown.
The Brazos County Health District will hold its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
