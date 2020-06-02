Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons shared his reflections Tuesday on Facebook regarding the death of George Floyd.
Parsons said he normally keeps his thoughts and feelings to himself, but after watching the video of Floyd's death, he felt anger.
"Anger when watching this officer with his hands in his pockets and his knee on the neck of George Floyd acting like there is not a care in the world," Parsons wrote. "Anger watching the other officer who is stopping the crowd for coming to aid George Floyd. Anger as I’m watching a man literally die in front of my eyes for nothing.
"I’m watching random people on the street stop what they’re doing and try to reason with the officers, then plead with the officers, then scream at him to just get. off. his. neck. 'You won' … 'he’s not moving' … 'he’s not breathing' … 'they just killed him.' Watching that video, I felt like… that officer didn’t care about George Floyd. He didn’t care that George Floyd was telling him he can’t breathe. He didn’t seem to care that George Floyd’s body is literally lying there motionless in the street…for minutes. And he’s just sitting there…with a knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck and his hands in his pockets as everyday people who are trying to intervene by literally begging for George Floyd’s life.
"I understand why so many people see this on tv and are shocked. They tell me that this is so awful! This has to stop. I can’t believe he did this. How can this happen? I am so happy that they see that what the officer did was not acceptable."
Parsons added watching the coverage of Floyd's death reminded him of his own family's and others' experiences with police over the years.
"When I saw George Floyd lying in the street motionless, I thought of myself at 12, when officers in my hometown tried to stop me and question me about a robbery while I was on my way to soccer practice," Parsons wrote. "I thought about being in the mall as a teenager and having a security guard follow me around from store to store as I was looking to buy clothes. When I gathered up the courage to ask him why he was following me, he looked at me and said, 'because you’re going to steal.' Those encounters stay with you.”
Parsons said while he doesn't have all of the answers, he became a prosecutor to find a way to make a difference.
“I wanted to do something to make things better,” he wrote. “I believe it’s our job to do justice. To be transparent. To prosecute without partiality or favoritism. We are prosecutors who live in your community. And we are doing our best to make sure the justice system works for everyone. Not just the privileged few.
“It’s the reason why I speak to prosecutors across the state of Texas and the country about the prosecutor’s duty to reduce bias and discrimination in our criminal justice system. As ministers of justice it is our responsibility to make sure that we use our power to make sure that justice is fair and equal to everyone who comes into our courtrooms.
“It’s the reason we work with our area law enforcement officers in our area to answer questions 24/7 when it comes to proper steps in making arrests and doing a tough job while at the same time protecting the rights of citizens.
"I want to do my part to make sure that Brazos County is a place where everyone can feel at home," Parsons wrote. "But for me to do my part I need your help. If you see something that we are doing that you have questions about or feel isn't right, let me know. Call up to the office and make an appointment and we can sit down and talk about it. Let’s work together to solve it. None of us have all the answers but we can work together to make this place the best place to live.
"The number at the District Attorney’s Office is 979-361-4320. Please call me if you have questions or you just want to talk."
(1) comment
I wasn't there, so I can't make an assessment as to the actions of those FOUR officers. I certainly hope that their actions will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. I have seen posts that indicate one was Asian, one was black, one was white (which we do know because the BLM crown made sure of it), and one was Hispanic, and I don't know the validity of those claims. So, if race was the issue, why is the white officer the only one who is being singled out? And why aren't the riots, mayhem, senseless attacks, and killings, (yes, killings) on anyone who just happens to be white, no matter where they are in the country, being painted with the same brush of racism by the liberal media and the BLM crowd? In my 72 years I have seen racism, ugly as it is, but not as pervasive as it has been portrayed in the past few years. Most of the people I know despise racism, and they are mostly white. However, it seems the BLM crowd are quick to play the race card whenever anything bad is said or happens to a black person. However, they become "hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil" and turn a blind eye when a white person is "dissed" or harmed by a black person. If there is one thing that will come from that despicable event in Minneapolis and the equally despicable actions of the BLM crowd across the nation, it's that more white people will become more racist than they ever thought they were capable of being in their lives. Is that the outcome the BLM crowd wants to achieve by their riotous actions? I certainly hope not, but I'm afraid there are many who will see it that way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.