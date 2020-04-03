Brazos County Judge Duane Peters amended Brazos County's current shelter-in-place order on Friday in an effort to further reduce the spread of COVID-19, extending the county's shelter-in-place order through April 30.
The amendment matches Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-14 issued on Tuesday, which is also effective through April 30.
Brazos County's amended shelter-in-place order is effective immediately and suspends Brazos County's initial shelter-in-place order, which was issued on March 23 and was to go through April 7.
Violating the shelter-in-place order is a misdemeanor and can result in a fine up to $1,000 or jail time of up to 180 days.
Essential services are still allowed to continue under the amended shelter-in-place order; however, businesses and residents are encouraged to visit www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices to determine if their services are deemed "essential" or to request "essential" designation from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
As of Friday morning, Brazos County has 72 cases of COVID-19. Five patients have died from the virus and 10 people have recovered.
