Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan speaks during a press conference about novel coronavirus at the Brazos County Health Department building in Bryan on Thursday, March 19, 2020. 

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Brazos County has its first community spread COVID-19 case, health officials said Friday.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan confirmed there are two additional positive cases of the new coronavirus in Brazos County, as of Friday morning, bringing the county's total COVID-19 cases to six.

One of the new cases is a man in his 30s with no travel history who went to an emergency room and took all precautions. He was sent home and is doing well, according to Sullivan.

The second new case is a man in his 20s who had traveled to New Mexico.

This is a developing story and more information will be added.

