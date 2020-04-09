Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... EASTERN BURLESON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... WEST CENTRAL GRIMES COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... NORTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SOUTHERN BRAZOS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... * UNTIL 645 PM CDT. * AT 450 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. A WIDESPREAD INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN THE ADVISORY AREA IN THE PAST HOUR. IN SEVERAL SPOTS, UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN PER HOUR HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... COLLEGE STATION, BRYAN, SNOOK, MILLICAN, KYLE FIELD AND WELLBORN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IS EXPECTED, PARTICULARLY OVER THE EASTERN HALF OF THE ADVISORY AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&