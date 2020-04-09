You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Already have access?
Log In
Create an account or activate digital
Sign Up
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR...
EASTERN BURLESON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
WEST CENTRAL GRIMES COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
NORTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
SOUTHERN BRAZOS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
* UNTIL 645 PM CDT.
* AT 450 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO
THUNDERSTORMS. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN
MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. A WIDESPREAD INCH OF RAIN HAS
FALLEN IN THE ADVISORY AREA IN THE PAST HOUR. IN SEVERAL SPOTS, UP
TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN PER HOUR HAVE ALREADY FALLEN.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
COLLEGE STATION, BRYAN, SNOOK, MILLICAN, KYLE FIELD AND WELLBORN.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IS EXPECTED, PARTICULARLY OVER THE EASTERN HALF
OF THE ADVISORY AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR
FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
&&
A wall of thunderclouds darkens the sky pouring buckets of rain on commuters making their ways down Earl Rudder Freeway South in College Station Thursday evening.
At 4:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in Houston issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m. for most of Brazos County, including Bryan and College Station. The warning also included parts of Burleson, Grimes and Washington counties.
At 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service in Houston issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. for almost all of Burleson County, including Caldwell, and western Washington County, including Brenham.
Tonight, the National Weather Service is forecasting showers and thunderstorms in Brazos County before 1 a.m., then scattered showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain, and winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of rain is 80%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.