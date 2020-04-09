Storm pummels Brazos Valley

A wall of thunderclouds darkens the sky pouring buckets of rain on commuters making their ways down Earl Rudder Freeway South in College Station Thursday evening.

 Dave McDermand

The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large portion of Texas, including Brazos County, until 10 p.m. tonight.

At 4:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in Houston issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m. for most of Brazos County, including Bryan and College Station. The warning also included parts of Burleson, Grimes and Washington counties.

At 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service in Houston issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. for almost all of Burleson County, including Caldwell, and western Washington County, including Brenham.

Tonight, the National Weather Service is forecasting showers and thunderstorms in Brazos County before 1 a.m., then scattered showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain, and winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of rain is 80%.

