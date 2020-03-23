Brazos County officials: First local community spread case of COVID-19 confirmed

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, at podium, speaks during a press conference about novel coronavirus at the Brazos County Health Department building in Bryan on Friday, March 20, 2020.

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Brazos County, in conjunction with the cities of Bryan and College Station, has ordered a shelter-in-place in hopes to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This order will go into effect Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will last until April 7.

Essential services, including grocery stores, pharmacies, health care offices, gas stations, hardware supply stores and banks, may remain open. Restaurants will continue to operate as they have been with takeout, delivery and drive-thru options.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when available.

