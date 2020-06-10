Brazos County health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 684.
Of the total cases, 432 are considered active, 19 more than Tuesday’s total; 228 people have recovered, which is the same as Tuesday’s total.
There were 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is one more than Tuesday’s total. Two people were discharged from the hospital.
Health officials said Wednesday that 10,038 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Tuesday’s total.
To date, 24 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on June 15 at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
Grimes County reported five new cases in Navasota and one new case in the county, officials said Wednesday. According to the Department of Health Services, there are 252 cases in Grimes County. Of those, there are 57 county cases and 22 cases in Navasota. The remainder are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 17 recoveries and one death, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit.
One additional case was reported in Madison County, making for 17 cases there. Seven people have recovered, the DSHS reported. Burleson County has four additional cases, bringing the total to 39. Nine people have recovered there. In Milam County, there is one additional case, bringing the total to 38, county officials said. One person has died and 29 people have recovered.
Other counties reported numbers unchanged from Tuesday. According to the DSHS, Leon County continues to have 11 positive cases. Four have recovered there. Robertson County has 17 cases, with seven recoveries, the DSHS said.
In Washington County, there are 212 cases. County officials said 112 have recovered and 27 have died. Five are hospitalized there.
Statewide
In Texas, there are 79,757 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 2,504 from the day before. An estimated 52,449 have recovered. There have been 1,885 people who have died as of Wednesday, 32 more than Tuesday. According to state officials, there have been 1,161,087 virus tests conducted, and 140,962 antibody tests administered.
The state hit a new daily high in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, topping the previous daily high of 1,949 cases May 31.
Just over 21% of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, where Beaumont is. The county reported 537 new cases Tuesday, nearly doubling its previous total.
Asked about the cause of the increase, DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen pointed to Jefferson County, which contains three state prison units.
He said he could not speculate further on why the cases rose so significantly. Hot spots like prisons have recently started to do mass testing, and the data is not always reported daily.
For the third day in a row, Texas has reported a record number of patients hospitalized with the new coronavirus, a metric Gov. Greg Abbott has said he’s watching as businesses continue reopening and limits on their operations are loosened.
Data released Wednesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 2,153 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 2,056 the day before, and 1,935 Monday. Before the past few days, the previous high was May 5, when 1,888 people were hospitalized.
The figures come a little more than a month since Abbott’s statewide stay-at-home order ended and he began a phased reopening of businesses. It also comes about two weeks after Memorial Day. The hospitalizations have increased some 42% since then.
A spokesman for Abbott’s office, John Wittman, said Wednesday that “every Texan who needs access to a hospital bed will have access to a hospital bed.”
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report
