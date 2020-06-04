Brazos County health officials reported one death and 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 532.
One death was reported Thursday, a male in his 80s. To date, 22 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Of the total cases, 312 are considered active, 14 more than Wednesday’s total; 198 people have recovered, which is the same as Wednesday’s total.
There were 10 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is five less than Wednesday’s total. Six people were discharged from the hospital.
Health officials said Thursday that 8,823 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 103 more than Wednesday’s total.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on June 8 at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
