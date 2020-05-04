One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Brazos County on Monday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 209.
According to the Brazos County Health District, there were no new reported deaths from the virus. Sixteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.
Medical officials said there are 78 active cases in the county, which is one more than Sunday’s total. There have been 3,812 tests performed.
No new patients have recovered from COVID-19; Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered remains 115. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were three patients hospitalized Monday, which is one less than Sunday’s total, as one patient was discharged from the hospital. Clusters account for 46.4% of all cases. Community spread accounts for 43.5%. Travel accounts for 10%.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at Monday’s press conference that since April 26, 82 percent of the new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County are Hispanic. Of that group, 40 percent are familial clusters. Currently, 35.9% of all cases in the county are Hispanic/Latino, 50.7% are white and 12% are African American, according to figures from the Brazos County Health District.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The press conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Other area counties
Washington County reported the total number of cases remained at 150 on Monday, according to the county's Joint Information Center. One additional death was reported Monday, bringing the county's total to 21. Two more people have recovered in the county, bringing the total to 28.
Grimes County's total number of cases remained at 22 on Monday. Milam County's total remained at 18, with seven of them active. Burleson County's total number of cases remained at 14, Leon County remained at six and Robertson County's total remained at four, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Madison County's total remained at one case on Monday. The county is under curfew from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day. Madison County offices reopened Monday. State testing will be available in the county on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.