Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County on Tuesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 219.
A 17th death from the virus was reported by the Brazos County Health District. The patient was a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized outside of Brazos County. This is the first death from the virus in the county since April 18.
Medical officials said there are 87 active cases in the county, which is nine more than Monday’s total. There have been 3,926 tests performed.
No new patients have recovered from COVID-19; Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered remains 115. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were four patients hospitalized Tuesday, which is one more than Monday’s total. Clusters account for 46.6% of all cases. Community spread accounts for 43.8%. Travel accounts for 9.6%.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at Monday’s press conference that since April 26, 82 percent of the new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County are Hispanic. Of that group, 40 percent are familial clusters. As of Tuesday, 48.9% of all cases in the county are white, 38.4% are Hispanic/Latino and 11.4% are African American, according to figures from the Brazos County Health District.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The press conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Other area counties
Washington County’s Joint Information Center reported 154 cases on Tuesday, an increase of four from Monday’s total.
Grimes County reported one additional case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 23. The patient is a male in his 60s who resides outside Navasota city limits. Five patients in Grimes County have recovered from the virus.
Milam County's total remains at 18 cases. One new patient in the county has recovered from the virus. The county has six active cases.
Leon County reported one additional case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to seven, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Burleson County's total remains at 14 cases and Robertson County's total remains at four cases, according to the TDSHS.
Madison County remained at one case Tuesday. Madison County Judge Tony Leago rescinded the county’s curfew beginning Wednesday at 5 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.