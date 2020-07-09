Brazos County health officials reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county now has 2,804 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,311 are considered active, 16 fewer than Wednesday’s total; 1,459 people have recovered, which is 116 more than Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said Thursday that 23,187 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 747 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is one fewer than Wednesday’s total. Six people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 74%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 73%.
To date, 34 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Sunday.
The health district will no longer hold a weekly news conference to provide updates on COVID-19, but will post a weekly video message on the health district’s Facebook page with updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.