Brazos County health officials reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The county now has a total of 2,331 overall cases. Of the total cases, 1,168 are considered active, 36 more than Thursday’s total; 1,132 people have recovered, which is 67 more than Thursday’s total.

Health officials said Friday that 20,150 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Thursday’s total.

There were 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is the same as Thursday’s total and tied for the highest number of hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 78%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 51%.

To date, 31 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Tuesday.

The Brazos County Expo Complex will host another free drive-thru testing site Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is open to everyone, not just Brazos County residents.

The Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.

