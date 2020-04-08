Brazos County health officials reported 11 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the county's total number of cases has increased to 108.
Health officials reported an eighth death from the virus, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.
Officials also reported eight more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County's total number of patients recovered to 22. Recovered patients are defined as someone who have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms
Brazos County medical officials have performed 1,777 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.
There were nine patients hospitalized Wednesday, which is four less than Tuesday’s total. All 11 of the new cases reported Wednesday were community spread, which accounts for 85 cases. Travel accounts for 23 cases.
A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. The hotline is offered in both English and Spanish and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 979-361-5790.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Other area counties
Washington County continues to have the second-most COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley. The Washington County Office of Emergency Management
reported Wednesday the county has 26 coronavirus cases. One person has died and three have recovered.
The Brenham school district has
suspended its drive-thru meal sites for children after an employee was potentially exposed to COVID-19. Milam County reported seven cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Grimes County has six cases, Burleson County has five, while Robertson and Leon counties each have two.
Madison County remains one of 87 counties in Texas to not have a confirmed COVID-19 case.
