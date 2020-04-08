COVID-19 update

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan talks during a press conference Monday, April 6, 2020, about the importance of continuing proper hand hygiene and social distancing even while wearing a mask.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Brazos County health officials reported 11 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the county's total number of cases has increased to 108.

Health officials reported an eighth death from the virus, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.

Officials also reported eight more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County's total number of patients recovered to 22. Recovered patients are defined as someone who have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms

Brazos County medical officials have performed 1,777 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.

There were nine patients hospitalized Wednesday, which is four less than Tuesday’s total. All 11 of the new cases reported Wednesday were community spread, which accounts for 85 cases. Travel accounts for 23 cases.

A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. The hotline is offered in both English and Spanish and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 979-361-5790.

The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Other area counties

Washington County continues to have the second-most COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley. The Washington County Office of Emergency Management reported Wednesday the county has 26 coronavirus cases. One person has died and three have recovered.

The Brenham school district has suspended its drive-thru meal sites for children after an employee was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Milam County reported seven cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Grimes County has six cases, Burleson County has five, while Robertson and Leon counties each have two.

Madison County remains one of 87 counties in Texas to not have a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.